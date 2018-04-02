Check Out the Latest Auto Innovations from the International Auto Show

The annual New York International Automobile Show takes over the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan from March 30th – April 8th. For over 100 years NYIAS has showcased some of the hottest cars and trucks ever seen — all under one roof.

Kelley Blue Book’s Micah Muzio puts viewers on the inside track at the show with advance looks at the brand new models and more concept vehicles than ever before! These cutting-edge vehicles will provide a glimpse into the future of automobile design and technology.

WEBSITE: Kelley Blue Book