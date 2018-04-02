Columbus police identify homicide victim

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a man found dead in northeast Columbus last week.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, on Thursday, March 29, officers were called to the 1500 block of E. 26th Avenue on the report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Johnny L. Clark, 48, not breathing or responding. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Clark was a victim of a homicide.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or Detective Guy Patete at 614-645-4075.

