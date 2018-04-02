CPD looking for man who robbed bank inside Grandview-area grocery store

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man who robbed the Huntington Bank inside a Grandview-area Giant Eagle Market District store Monday.

It happened around 5:21pm at 840 W. 3rd Avenue in Columbus. According to Columbus police, a man passed a robbery demand note to the teller.

The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the man ran from the store and possibly got into a nearby getaway vehicle.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his late 40s. He stood around six feet tall and weighed between 150 and 180 pounds. He had a goatee and dark hair with some gray in it.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a black coat, blue jeans and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665.

