DNA Allegedly Ties Woman to 2013 Cold Case Killing

An Arizona woman has been arrested for the cold case killing of a man whose murder went unsolved for nearly five years, police said.

Makayla Lamb, 28, was taken into custody March 26 after her DNA allegedly came back as a match to the DNA found under the fingernails of Robin Carle, who was stabbed to death in 2013, police said in a probable cause statement.

Carle’s body was discovered underneath an overturned couch in an alley near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road in Maricopa County on Aug. 5, 2013.

Investigators believed he was killed between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 in a previous location, as there was no blood was found near the decomposing body and parts of a necklace believed to belong to Carle were found nearby.

The DNA profile of a woman was found underneath Carle’s fingernails and on a bloody knife found in a recently emptied dumpster, police said.

Lamb had been arrested on an unrelated charge earlier this year when her DNA came back as a match in the Carle case, authorities said.

Lamb was charged on March 26 with second-degree murder and concealing a body.

She claimed to not know Carle and denied her DNA could be under his fingernails, the probable cause statement said.

Court documents show Lamb has been convicted in the past on trespassing, theft and drug charges.

She is expected in court on April 17.

