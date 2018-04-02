Frantic Search For Jesse Hernandez, 13, Who Fell Down Sewage Pipe During Easter Picnic

A frantic search was under in Los Angeles on Monday for a teen boy who was believed to have fallen into a sewage pipe.

Over 100 firefighters were working to locate Jesse Hernandez, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Erik Scott said Sunday night.

The search stretched into Monday morning in the area where investigators believe Hernandez may have been playing with other children when he fell through the roof of a 20-foot concrete building into a drainage sewage system below.

According to CBS Los Angeles, officials estimate water runs at speeds up to 15 miles per hour in the pipe and that water levels vary.

Rescuers worked through the night, searching for Jesse with the help of underwater cameras.

“These specialized closed-circuit TV cameras that have lights on them – we place them on pontoons to float through this pipe system,” LAFD PIO Erik Scott told reporters. “They have the capability to crawl along the bottom.”

Making the search difficult, officials said, was a “maze of pipes” that prevented them from easily identifying exactly where Jesse could be stuck.

Jesse had reportedly been celebrating Easter with a family picnic in the park before the incident.

The LAFD and Jesse’s family urged anyone who may have seen him to call the LAPD.

