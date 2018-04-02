Grandmother Reunited With 3 Rings That She Mistakenly Flushed Down the Toilet

An Ohio woman was overjoyed to be reunited with her rings after accidentally flushing them down the toilet — even if it meant digging up her entire yard.

Krista Ramey, 50, of Dayton, was reunited with the three rings after several days of tears, anxiety and relief.

“I was just jumping for joy, I was crying,” Ramey told InsideEdition.com. “Trust me, these guys were literally covered in poop and mud but I told them, ‘I just want to kiss you.'”

Ramey explained that she has been wearing all three rings since she got married nearly 30 years ago.

In addition to her engagement ring and wedding band, she also wears her husband’s wedding band since he works with his hands all day.

She explained that she was cleaning the bathroom last Wednesday when the three rings, which were on her finger at the time, dropped into the toilet. In a panic, she flushed.

“I didn’t notice I had lost so much weight that my rings were loosening on my hand,” she said. “My life flashed before my eyes. I gave the worst scream ever and everyone in the house panicked.”

Ramey immediately called her husband, who took apart their entire toilet and tried to look through the drainage to find the rings.

When that didn’t work, they contacted plumbing company after plumbing company, each informing them that the rings were gone.

“I cried the whole night,” Ramey said. “My rings, when I look at them, I see my grandchildren. I see my sister, my mother, my father, who is no longer here.”

Eventually, they enlisted the help of Mr. Rooter, a plumbing company that specializes in jewelry recovery.

Mr. Rooter came the next day with a small camera they threaded through the pipes. Before long, they saw the rings, but warned that if they flushed, showered, or turned on any water in the next 24 hours, the rings would be lost forever.

“I could not sleep that night because I didn’t want no one touching a faucet or flushing no toilet — not even use the ice out of the ice maker,” she laughed.

The next morning, a crew came and dug through her backyard, but warned her the rings had moved. However, they said they would continue to look in the piping around the block for the rings.

“I’m crying all over again,” Ramey said. “I was so emotional. I went through so many emotions I think I aged two years.”

Six hours of digging around the block later, workers emerged with the rings.

“They even had the courtesy to put the rings in jewelry cleaner because they didn’t want to give them to me full of crap,” she said. “They were restored – no scratches, no bends. I didn’t lose my stones.”

Ramey said it cost more than $3,000 to rescue the $3,000 worth of rings her husband bought nearly 30 years ago, but it was all worth it.

“It reminds me why I am here in this world every day,” she explained. “When I go to look at those rings, I know no matter what I go through, God gave me someone special.”

