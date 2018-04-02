How Honey Is Helping Zookeepers Treat Injured Sea Turtles

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Turtles at a Florida zoo are recovering from injuries with the help of some sweet treatment. 

The Brevard Zoo takes in turtles that have been harmed and applies honey to their injuries.

“We regularly take in turtles that have been struck by boats or propellers or attacked by predators, which can lead to some pretty serious injuries,” said Melanie Stadler, the zoo’s sea turtle program coordinator. “Honey has remarkable antibacterial properties that, when applied topically, help their wounds heal with a much lower risk of infection.”

At present, the zoo is treating four turtles with honey.

They pack the honey inside the wounds just like you would any other medication, a zookeeper explained.

The raw honey and honeycomb is harvested from the zoo’s onsite beehives maintained by Brevard Backyard Beekeepers, Inc. 

RELATED STORIES


Gorillas at Israeli Zoo Observe Passover by Eating Matzo


Gorilla Casually Walks Around on 2 Legs at Zoo


Zoo’s Elderly Jaguar Gets a Teeth Cleaning

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s