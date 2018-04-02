Iconic landmarks light it up blue for autism awareness

(WCMH/WFLA) — The world is shining bright and blue today for World Autism Awareness Day.

Over 16,000 iconic buildings around the world will their lights up blue highlighting their support for the autism community.

Some of the sapphire sparkling buildings are included below.

Empire State Building – New York

Niagara Falls – Canada

Cristo Redentor – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Crystal Hall – Baku, Azerbaijan

Osaka Castle – Japan

Nelson Mandela Bridge – South Africa

Princes Palace – Monaco

Taipei 101 Tower – Taipei City, Taiwan

The Great Pyramids – Egypt

Old Parliament Building – Australia

La Basilica de la Sagrada Familia – Barcelona, Spain