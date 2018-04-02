Iconic landmarks light it up blue for autism awareness

(WCMH/WFLA) — The world is shining bright and blue today for World Autism Awareness Day.
Over 16,000 iconic buildings around the world will their lights up blue highlighting their support for the autism community.
Some of the sapphire sparkling buildings are included below.
- Empire State Building – New York
- Niagara Falls – Canada
- Cristo Redentor – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Crystal Hall – Baku, Azerbaijan
- Osaka Castle – Japan
- Nelson Mandela Bridge – South Africa
- Princes Palace – Monaco
- Taipei 101 Tower – Taipei City, Taiwan
- The Great Pyramids – Egypt
- Old Parliament Building – Australia
- La Basilica de la Sagrada Familia – Barcelona, Spain