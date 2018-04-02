Iconic landmarks light it up blue for autism awareness

Published:
TAIPEI, TAIWAN - APRIL 02: The Taipei 101 building is illuminated in blue to mark the World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, 2015 in Taipei City, Taiwan. (Photo by Ashley Pon/Getty Images for Autism Speaks)

(WCMH/WFLA) — The world is shining bright and blue today for World Autism Awareness Day.

Over 16,000 iconic buildings around the world will their lights up blue highlighting their support for the autism community.

Some of the sapphire sparkling buildings are included below.

  • Empire State Building – New York
  • Niagara Falls – Canada
  • Cristo Redentor – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Crystal Hall – Baku, Azerbaijan
  • Osaka Castle – Japan
  • Nelson Mandela Bridge – South Africa
  • Princes Palace – Monaco
  • Taipei 101 Tower – Taipei City, Taiwan
  • The Great Pyramids – Egypt
  • Old Parliament Building – Australia
  • La Basilica de la Sagrada Familia – Barcelona, Spain

