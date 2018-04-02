Is There a Point When You Stop Growing Your Money and Just Focus on Protecting it?

If you added up the net worth of the world’s richest people, how much do you think it would it be? Well, Forbes Magazine recently compiled a list of more than 22-hundred billionaires, and the combined net worth was upwards of $9.1 trillion dollars.

How does that compare to other folks and how can you work to save a large amount of money? Legacy Retirement Group answers these questions and tackles the question of is there a point when you can stop growing your money and start focusing on protecting it?

WEBSITE: Legacy Retirement Group