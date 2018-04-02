‘Juuling’: Inside the Possibly Hazardous Smoking Craze Among Teens

“Juuling,” the latest craze among teens, is raising health concerns among some doctors. 

The viral craze is named after the vaping device, The JUUL, which is intended to help adults kick cigarettes. The JUUL delivers nicotine and looks like a flash drive. It can actually be placed into the USB port of a computer to be charged. 

But “Juuling” has become a habit among some young people, with doctors concerned that teenagers using the device believe the JUUL, as well as other e-cigarettes, are safe and may not be. 

On the contrary, e-cigs can sometimes deliver cancer-causing chemicals to the body and the fruit flavor ones are actually worse for you, according to reports.  

Columbia University’s Dr. Daniel Giovenco is an expert on tobacco products and spoke to Inside Edition about how some parents he spoke to are not aware of what the device was. 

“I have talked to some parents, who, when I did a show and tell with these products in schools, they had actually had seen it in their child’s room and they hadn’t known it was a e-cigarette product or JUUL product. They actually thought it was a USB drive,” he said. 

JUUL says on its website: “While we are dedicated to our mission of helping adults switch off cigarettes, we are also incredibly focused on combating underage use. No minor should be in possession of a JUUL or any other tobacco product.”

The CDC has said e-cigarettes are not safe for youth and young adults, adding the vapor sometimes contains chemicals linked to cancer and serious lung disease, as well as heavy metals that include lead.

