Little Big Shots: Tennis player Abhinav Dandu

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week’s NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots segment featured a young tennis player who is hoping to make some noise in the coming years.

Eleven-year-old Abhinav Dandu practices at the New Albany Tennis Center. He has played tennis for 2 years and is already starting to see positive results against his peers that tell him he is making progress. His coach lauds him for his hard work as he tries to improve his game.

How would he hold up though against our own Matt Barnes, whose tennis playing experience only includes playing on the Nintendo Wii? Find out in the video above!

If you know of a talented kid 12 years old or younger that you think would be a great feature for NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots, send Matt Barnes an e-mail at mbarnes@wcmh.com or send him a note on his Facebook page!

