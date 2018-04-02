Local DREAMer helping to develop DACA application software, reacts to Pres. Trump’s tweets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Over the past several months, DACA recipients have felt very uncertain about their status. On Easter Sunday, President Trump tweeted about immigration and DACA.

He said in part “Getting more dangerous. ‘Caravans’ coming… NO MORE DACA DEAL”.

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

He also said, “These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!”

These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Local DREAMer Nathali Bertran said the President tweets were misinformed.

“You cannot just cross the border and apply for DACA,” she said. You actually have to have been here since 2007 at the very least.”

Bertran came to the U.S. from Lima, Peru when she was 9-years-old. She’s now 25 and works as a mechanical engineer for Honda research and development.

“I think it was highly misinformed and it’s again very surprising that the President of the United States does not have a deep understanding of this DACA issue,” she said.

Bertran showed NBC4 400 pages of documents she compiled over two months to apply to be a DACA recipient.

“The DACA application is very complex,” she said. “You have to show proof that you’ve been in the country, every single day without leaving since the day you said you came in here.”

She’s working with the non-profit DACA Time, a low-cost and secure DACA application platform that helps DREAMers apply efficiently and accurately. They hope to launch their software in late May.

“We’re kind of under a time crunch to finish the development because the DACA recipient are also facing a time crunch with the litigation going on right now,” said CEO and co-founder Brook Kohn. “They need to send in their paperwork as soon as possible and we want to be there to help them do that.”

If DACA is still in effect, Bertran can reapply to keep her status. Otherwise, her permit expires in July 2019.