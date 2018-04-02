Looking to the future after NCAA Women’s tournament wraps up in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This weekend’s Final Four games lived up to all the hype!

The city welcomed more than 80,000 people from across the country and saw an estimated $20 million brought in. The two final team buses headed out Monday, along with thousands of fans.

Monday at 5pm, less than 24 hours after Notre Dame won the NCAA women’s title, crews began taking down the court at Nationwide Arena.

“Awesome, oh my God I can’t believe it”, says Notre Dame fan NormaMickey Wesoloski. “It’s one of the greatest things in my lifetime.”

“All of the games were just absolutely phenomenal it was unbelievable! Unlike anything I’ve ever seen! It was perfect!” said Leslie Evelo, as she left the team hotel Monday afternoon.

Evelo and Jill Leonard arrived in Columbus from Cincinnati as Connecticut fans. They are leaving as Notre Dame fans, and fans of Columbus.

“Outside of the game itself all the activities and the convention center it was just really well hosted and we had a great time and there was lots to do the entire weekend so it was fabulous,” said Jill Leonard.

Every fan we spoke with said Columbus rolled out the red carpet.

So what does the NCAA think about the time here in Columbus? They say Columbus set the bar for future tournaments.

“Wonderful wonderful experience all the way around both inside and outside the building, and we couldn’t be happier. Lots of compliments from the teams and from spectators and from membership. I really hope it does lay the foundation for other events whether it be other all-star games or anything like that. I think Women’s Final Four laid the groundwork for a lot of that,” said Rachel Kay, Assistant Director NCAA Divisions I Women’s Basketball

Mike Gatto, General Manager of Nationwide Arena says Columbus is ready.

“We want Columbus to be a major player for both sports and entertainment a must stop. And we’d like to pursue maybe a Frozen Four, which is NCAA’s hockey or potentially NCAA wrestling.”

Not everything is being packed up. The final square placed in the floor that is signed will be kept. The hoops used for the actual games are being brought over to the Schottenstein Center, where they will be used in the fall for men’s and women’s basketball.