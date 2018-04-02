Man charged with firing air rifle at officers, resisting arrest

By Published:
Oscar Walters (Louisville Police)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WCMH) – A Kentucky man is facing several charges after police say he shot at officers and resisted arrest.

It happened during a domestic assault call on East Kenton Avenue in Louisville Thursday, WAVE reported.

According to police, Oscar Walters’ wife was found in the home suffering from a head injury. She told police that he hit her with a flashlight.

Police said Walters started shooting at officers with an air rifle as they came through the door, WAVE reported. Walters eventually came outside and was arrested after a struggle.

One officer broke his right hand during the struggle, according to police.

Walters was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, assault and resisting arrest.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s