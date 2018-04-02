Man charged with firing air rifle at officers, resisting arrest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WCMH) – A Kentucky man is facing several charges after police say he shot at officers and resisted arrest.

It happened during a domestic assault call on East Kenton Avenue in Louisville Thursday, WAVE reported.

According to police, Oscar Walters’ wife was found in the home suffering from a head injury. She told police that he hit her with a flashlight.

Police said Walters started shooting at officers with an air rifle as they came through the door, WAVE reported. Walters eventually came outside and was arrested after a struggle.

One officer broke his right hand during the struggle, according to police.

Walters was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, assault and resisting arrest.