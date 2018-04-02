Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pick ‘Queen of London Florists’ for Wedding Flowers

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for their May 19 wedding, the couple has announced their florist for the big day.

Philippa Craddock, who is known as “the Queen of London Florists,” has been selected to create the floral displays, according to Kensington Palace.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers. Working with them has been an absolute pleasure,” Craddock said in a statement. “The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen floral designer Philippa Craddock to create the church flowers for their wedding. https://t.co/zsMIAOxbyS pic.twitter.com/5uIEimlYDX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 1, 2018

Craddock will direct a team of florists from both St. George’s Chapel and Buckingham Palace to create the floral displays at the chapel located next to Windsor Castle, where the couple will marry.

The displays will use locally sourced flowers, many of which will be taken from the gardens and parks of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, according to Kensington Palace.

The flowers that will be in season in May will include branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.

The couple has arranged for the flowers to be distributed to charitable organizations following the wedding.

Craddock is a self-taught florist and has a high-profile roster of clients that includes Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior, Hermes, and Jo Malone.

Craddock has only been in the floral business since 2009, but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming a sensation. Her team comes from diverse backgrounds that include production, photography, metalwork, carpentry and fashion, according to her website.

She is also no stranger to the Royals as Craddock is the preferred supplier to the Victoria and Albert Museum, Kensington Palace, Banqueting House and Hampton Court Palace.

While the world will still have to wait until the upcoming royal wedding to see Craddock’s creations, a general idea of her creative work can be found on her social media accounts.

RELATED STORIES

Fabulous Royal Wedding Cakes Throughout History: Check Out The Images

Who Are Queen Elizabeth’s Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren? See the Photos

Meghan Markle’s Family Tree: See Photos of Her Relatives