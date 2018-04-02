Sam’s Club recalls canned chicken due to safety concerns

KTAL Staff Published: Updated:

BENTONVILLE, AR (KTAL) – Sam’s Club has recalled canned chicken sold under the Member’s Mark brand due to safety concerns.

Tony Downs Food Company urges customers who’ve purchased cans of chicken breasts to throw them away immediately.

There are concerns that some of the cans may have pieces of hard plastic inside of them.

A customer made the discovery earlier this week.

The recall affects more than 96,000 pounds of the canned chicken and affects the following:

  • 12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.
  • 50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

For more on the recall click here: USDA

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s