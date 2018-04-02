Spring rumbles back quickly, with a severe weather threat Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Oh (WCMH) – Spring is here in Ohio, and that means it is the right time to take a wild weather ride again. We had snowfall early this morning across a good part of our area, with some seeing upwards of 4″ of snow overnight. Now we turn the tables and await our next round of weather, severe weather!

Late January temperatures to be replaced with late-April readings in next 18 hours

First tonight we still have pretty chilly temperatures outside, our highs only peaked in the middle 40s through the day today, but should not fall much before rising after midnight tonight.

Already we are watching on Live Vipir Radar, that rain and thunderstorms are forming well off to the west of us, in an area of relatively cool temperatures.

These showers and thunderstorms are going to increase in coverage overnight as they push towards our backyards with warmer air.

I expect that as we start the day on Tuesday we will have waves of moisture with some rumbles of thunder as well moving into our are.

Severe threat will be limited to brief periods of moderate rain and lightning early.

But as a warm front lifts north through the state, we will begin to see the temperatures surge through the day on Tuesday, as well as see the available moisture increase too.

Earlier in the day, some of the data we are seeing is hinting at the possibility of some stronger storms popping up in the late morning/early afternoon heating in the southwest part of the state, and these would be storms that could become large enough to produce hail, gusty winds, or even potentially spin up a tornado . That is why I have kept a low end chance in the forecast for hail and tornadoes. This is not to scare, but to alert you to be aware of this potential, small as it might be.

As we head through the day on Tuesday we will see a bit of a lull in the activity and this should give us enough time to warm up into the upper 60s to near 70 across the area.

A few positional questions linger as to how far north the warm front lingers, and this may give our northern counties a few more pop-up storms.

Into the evening hours, expect the cold front to swing through the area, and this will bring up the chances of seeing severe storms.

Cold front brings storms, some strong to severe

As we discussed earlier, we should see the risk of severe storms ahead of this cold frontal boundary. It is not to say that during the day some of the pop-up storms may not kick up the winds enough, but the main straight line wind threat appears to occur late with the cold front.

Behind the front, a return to winter-like temperatures and skies

Clouds will stick behind this front with an irritating northwesterly wind that will be breezy to windy at times early Wednesday, and will remain gusty at times during the day Wednesday. We might have a few lingering light showers early on the backside of this system in the morning, but with highs only in the low to mid 40s, that strong northwesterly flow, will keep wind chills in the 30s at best during the day.

Best advice Wednesday, keep the coat handy!

As always with severe weather, I always mention to stay tuned, and this is no different. We will continue to tweak the forecast, and will have updates around the clock for you. If you do not already have our Storm Team 4 Weather app, head to your app store and search “nbc4 wx” its free, and GREAT TOOL to have during severe weather season.

