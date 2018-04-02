Teen Applies to 20 Colleges, and Gets Full Scholarships to All of Them

high school senior from Texas has not only been accepted to all 20 of the universities he applied to — he’s gotten full rides to each of them. 

The impressive list of schools to which Michael Brown applied include Harvard, Princeton, Northwestern, Yale, the University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Michigan, Tulane, and Pomona College, to name a few. 

The senior at Houston’s Lamar High School in wants to major in political science and will make his decision by May 1. 

The 17-year-old hopes to become a lawyer or public defender.

Brown has a 4.68 grade point average, an SAT score of 1540 out of 1600 and an ACT score of 34 out of 36. He participated on the school debate team, has completed internships and was part of school activities like Key Club.

Brown became a viral sensation in December when he logged onto Stanford’s admissions portal to see if he was accepted during early decision and lit up the internet with his screams of glee. 

His mother, Berthinia Rutledge-Brown, a drug counselor, recently told The New York Times how proud she was of her son and how the financial support will help her. 

“He actually earned it,” she said. “I always knew Mike would get into a good school. I always knew he’d get good scholarship support. But I never imagined this.”

