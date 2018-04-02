Three-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting in Georgia

By Published:

DECATUR, GA (AP) — A 3-year-old has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Georgia.

DeKalb County Police Department Chief James Conroy tells WXIA-TV that the child’s mother was driving along Eastland Road near Atlanta at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when someone shot into the car.

He says a gray Dodge Charger pulled up next to the woman’s moving car and pulled out what the woman thought was a paintball gun. The woman heard a gunshot but didn’t think anything of it until she realized her son was unresponsive. She pulled over and called police when she realized her son had been shot.

The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Conroy called the shooting a “tragic incident.”

It was not immediately known if the woman was targeted. The investigation continues.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s