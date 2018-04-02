VIDEO: Trooper goes viral for his ‘last call’

WKRG Staff Published:

PHOENIX, AZ (WKRG) – Video of an Arizona Trooper is going viral and bringing tears to many eyes.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety shared a video of Trooper Mark Gilberg giving his last call as he completes 37 years and 3 weeks of service.

Rachel Gilberg uploaded a video to YouTube showing the final call of the Arizona Highway Patrolman.

In the video, Trooper Gilberg is seen wiping tears from his eyes as he grabs his radio and says, “Badge 2988 began his career March 11th, 1981…this will be my final 10-7.”

“10-7” means ‘out of service’ or ‘signing off’ so dispatch knows not to send the unit to a call.

Dispatch responds with, “10-4 you’re making me cry too. Did everybody copy that?”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s