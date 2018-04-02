WATCH: Man attacks woman wearing hijab in hospital

DEARBORN, MI (WDIV) — A 19-year-old woman is suing the Michigan hospital where surveillance video captured her being attacked by a man while checking into the emergency room.

The victim was punched in the head by a man who was waiting in the lobby of the Beaumont Dearborn emergency room on Feb. 10.

The attacker had been discharged from the hospital earlier that day.

Reports say he bothered other patients and attempted to wander down hallways.

Security told him to sit down before he punched the woman who was wearing a hijab.

The attacker is John Deliz, according to Dearborn police.

The victim is now suing the hospital, saying she has had emotional distress after being knocked out in the incident.

