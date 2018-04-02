White House Easter Egg Roll Marred by Medical Drama as Man Collapses

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

There was a medical emergency on the South Lawn of the White House Monday after a man collapsed during the annual Easter Egg Roll.  

Within seconds, medical personnel appeared on the scene and wheeled the man away on a gurney. He was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition remains unclear.  

The medical drama unfolded as the president and first lady stepped onto the Truman balcony to greet guests.  

The first couple held hands as they descended the steps of the White House. The first lady wore a pale blue cashmere coat by Burberry, which costs $2,595. 
    
The president and first lady also got in on the fun with first son Barron by blowing whistles to kick off the Easter egg race. 

Later, the couple shared a rare public kiss. The united front comes in the wake of the Stormy Daniels scandal and reports that there’s trouble in their marriage.

President Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa, reunited for the annual White House tradition.

Vanessa filed for divorce three weeks ago. The pair appeared to set aside their differences to spend time with their five kids, but the 40-year-old former model wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, were in attendance with their newborn son, Luke, as was Tiffany Trump, who has been seldom been seen in public during her father’s presidency. 

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway is on the defensive after a new book her branded her the White House’s “No. 1 leaker.”

Conway spoke out on Fox News’ Fox and Friends during the Easter Egg Roll.  

“I just wanna say one thing — leakers get great press,” she said. “I will have my say. So that will be very, very fascinating. I will have my say. You know, we learned a long time ago around here, the people who say ‘enemy of the people, opposition party, fake news, biased media,’ they can talk to the media all day long because nobody would suspect them.”

RELATED STORIES


President Trump Calls Roseanne Barr to Congratulate Her on Sitcom Revival’s Ratings


Senator Stormy? Adult Actress Considered Running in 2009


President Trump Tells Friends Stormy Daniels Is ‘Not My Type’: Report

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s