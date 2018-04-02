White House Easter Egg Roll Marred by Medical Drama as Man Collapses

There was a medical emergency on the South Lawn of the White House Monday after a man collapsed during the annual Easter Egg Roll.

Within seconds, medical personnel appeared on the scene and wheeled the man away on a gurney. He was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition remains unclear.

The medical drama unfolded as the president and first lady stepped onto the Truman balcony to greet guests.

The first couple held hands as they descended the steps of the White House. The first lady wore a pale blue cashmere coat by Burberry, which costs $2,595.



The president and first lady also got in on the fun with first son Barron by blowing whistles to kick off the Easter egg race.

Later, the couple shared a rare public kiss. The united front comes in the wake of the Stormy Daniels scandal and reports that there’s trouble in their marriage.

President Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa, reunited for the annual White House tradition.

Vanessa filed for divorce three weeks ago. The pair appeared to set aside their differences to spend time with their five kids, but the 40-year-old former model wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, were in attendance with their newborn son, Luke, as was Tiffany Trump, who has been seldom been seen in public during her father’s presidency.

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway is on the defensive after a new book her branded her the White House’s “No. 1 leaker.”

Conway spoke out on Fox News’ Fox and Friends during the Easter Egg Roll.

“I just wanna say one thing — leakers get great press,” she said. “I will have my say. So that will be very, very fascinating. I will have my say. You know, we learned a long time ago around here, the people who say ‘enemy of the people, opposition party, fake news, biased media,’ they can talk to the media all day long because nobody would suspect them.”

