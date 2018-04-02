Witnesses to Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination Recall His Death, 50 Years Later

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

This week marks 50 years since of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and those who closest to the tragedy are recalling the terrible day.

“Pow! A bullet,” recalled the Rev. Jesse Jackson, pointing to the right side of his own face, about the moment a shot rang out as he and others stood with King on the balcony of Memphis’s Lorraine Motel.

It was 6:01 p.m. on April 4, 1968. College student Clara Ester, who marched along with protesters that day, had gone to the motel for dinner when she saw King and heard the shot.

His eyes were open, “almost a pleasant expression on his face,” she told The Associated Press. Ester says she was haunted by the image so deeply that she left her hometown.

When King was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital, college student and surgical assistant John Billings was ordered to stay with King’s body until someone could come get him.

“I walked over, pulled the sheet back, and there he was,” said Billings, who would switch careers to become a private investigator and later go on to meet King’s assassin, James Earl Ray.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson would go on to run for president. While he lost, he was among those who wept as cameras at Chicago’s Grant Park rolled following Obama’s historic 2008 win.

But despite the many victories amassed for King’s cause following his death, Jackson will never fully shake the events of April 1968.

“I’m pained tonight because every time I come to Memphis and visit the balcony and pull the scab back, the pain is still there,” Jackson said in an Easter sermon Sunday. “Dr. King will forever be 39.”

RELATED STORIES


5 Children Among the Victims in Miami MLK Celebration Shooting


Trump Won’t Visit African-American History Museum on MLK Day, Will Meet with King’s Son Instead


‘Hamilton’ Star Honors His Former Teacher With Rendition of Her MLK Song

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s