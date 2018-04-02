Woman waiting for heart, kidney transplant gets wish, gets to meet Gronk

BOSTON (WCMH) — A Massachusetts woman who has been in a Boston hospital for months awaiting a heart and kidney transplant got her wish Monday.

Lauren Meizo posted a YouTube video last week saying that her one wish was to meet her hero Rob Gronkowski, NBC Boston reported. Meizo suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

“The reason I am making this video is I would love for Rob Gronkowski – Gronk – from the New England Patriots to come deliver the news of when I get the call,” Meizo said. She then said if he can’t deliver the news, he can come any time.

“Anytime you want, because I’ve got nothing but time right now,” said Meizo.

Monday, Meizo posted a photo of herself and Gronk in her hospital room, captioned “GRONK MADE MY WISH COME TRUE!”

She was also presented with an autographed jersey and teddy bear.

