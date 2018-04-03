Audiobook That Was 42 Years Overdue Finally Returned to Library

A long-overdue library book has been returned to a Kansas after 42 years.

The audiobook was found in the Johnson County Library’s donation box on Friday.

The audiobook, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” by Mark Twain, dates back before the time of CDs and even audio cassettes. It’s so outdated that the library has no way of playing it.

On the backside of the vinyl, there is braille. The audiobook was originally made solely for the blind by the Library of Congress.

“We can see this person checked it out in March and renewed it in April of 1976,” librarian Megan Bannen said.

The books were made up of six vinyl records and was first a checked out in December 1975, not long after the library first opened.

The library only charges a max fee of $6 per overdue book so there wouldn’t have been a large fee for the book anyway.

“You know, I don’t know how much we were charging for overdue books in 1976,” Bannen said.

As for the future of the vinyl audiobook, librarians are still figuring out what to do with it next.

