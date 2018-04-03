Bullied boy who has different-colored eyes, cleft lip adopts look-alike cat

OKLAHOMA (WFLA) – A 7-year-old boy was bullied for having two different colored eyes and a cleft lip until he found his new side-kick.

Madden Humphreys’ mom was determined to make him feel less alone by finding an adorable new best friend who looks just like him.

According to “Today”, Madden wasn’t insecure about his unique look until other kids started pointing it out and calling him names.

But super-mom Christina was soon able to cheer him up with a rescue cat that looked like it could be Madden’s twin — well, almost.

Christina said in a viral post these two were meant to be best friends.

“We knew immediately that this kitty was meant to be part of our family. Not only does he have a cleft lip like our 7-year-old son Madden, he also has complete Heterochromia Iridum, like Madden,” she wrote.

Obviously, social media loved the story of the destined duo and Christina is thrilled.

She said she had no intention of generating this much attention but she’s hoping Madden’s story will raise awareness for other kids with cleft lips.

You can follow Madden and rescue cat Moon on Instagram at @maddenandmoon.

