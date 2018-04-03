Cardi B to co-host ‘Tonight Show’ alongside Jimmy Fallon

Published:
FILE - In this March 11, 2018, file photo, Cardi B performs during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Cardi B isn’t just going to sing during her upcoming appearance on “The Tonight Show”, she’ll also be asking questions. The hip-hop will co-host the April 9 show with Jimmy Fallon, interviewing guests in addition to promoting her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B isn’t just going to sing during her upcoming appearance on “The Tonight Show” — she’ll also be asking questions.

The hip-hop star will co-host the April 9 show with Jimmy Fallon. Cardi B is set to perform and promote her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy.”

It will be Cardi B’s third appearance on the late-night show. Other guests for Monday’s show have not yet been announced.

The co-hosting gig will follow Cardi B’s stint as the musical guest on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” which will be hosted by Chadwick Boseman.

Cardi B received two Grammy nominations for her breakthrough single, “Bodak Yellow.”

“Invasion of Privacy” is set to be released Friday.

