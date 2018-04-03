Channing Tatum-Jenna Dewan Tatum Split Leaves America Stunned: ‘Love Is Officially Dead’

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have announced their separation after eight years of marriage.

Social media erupted in a firestorm of raw emotion Monday evening as the news broke.

“Love is officially dead!” one grief stricken fan said. “We should all just give up!”

Many people posted they were “shocked” and “upset” by the breakup.

The couple met and fell in love on the set of the 2006 film, Step Up.

Their last public appearance was two weeks ago at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards along with their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

On Monday, Jenna was photographed out and about still wearing her wedding ring. But just a few hours later, she and Tatum made the joint announcement that they were splitting up.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement said. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Dewan posted the full statement on her Instagram page.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

RELATED STORIES



Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife, Vanessa, Files for Divorce: Reports





Woman Throws Divorce Party and Everyone Dons Their Wedding Dresses





Brad Pitt Blames Himself for Angelina Divorce in New Interview: ‘I Was Boozing Too Much’

