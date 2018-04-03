Columbus man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend’s father arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, OH (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s father late last year has been arrested, according to Columbus Police.

Police say Jordyn Preston, 18, was taken into custody in Springfield, Ohio and has been charged with murder. Preston will be transported back to Franklin County where he will be held in the Franklin County Jail.

Preston is accused of shooting Van Johnson, 54, and his daughter Elyzabeth Johnson, 18, on Dec. 10, 2017. Van Johnson died from his injuries at Riverside Hospital. Investigators say Preston and Elyzabeth Johnson were involved in a relationship at the time of the shooting.

Preston fled the scene after the shooting, leaving both victims at the scene. A court date has not yet been set.