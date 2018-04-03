Driver Jumps Out Just Before Train Smashes Into Truck Stuck on Tracks

Dramatic footage out of Georgia shows the moment a train crashes directly into a truck that was stuck on the tracks.

The cellphone video, taken by Elijah Brown in Temple, Ga., shows how the driver was able to leap out of the way in the nick of time.

According to reports, the safety railing was stuck on top of the truck’s bed, keeping the driver from proceeding.

The footage shows the truck driver jump out of the driver’s seat before running away.

Moments later, a Norfolk Southern train slams into the truck, dragging it across the rails.

Neither the train crew nor the truck driver was injured.

