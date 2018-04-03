Driver Jumps Out Just Before Train Smashes Into Truck Stuck on Tracks

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Dramatic footage out of Georgia shows the moment a train crashes directly into a truck that was stuck on the tracks.

The cellphone video, taken by Elijah Brown in Temple, Ga., shows how the driver was able to leap out of the way in the nick of time.

According to reports, the safety railing was stuck on top of the truck’s bed, keeping the driver from proceeding.

The footage shows the truck driver jump out of the driver’s seat before running away.

Moments later, a Norfolk Southern train slams into the truck, dragging it across the rails.

Neither the train crew nor the truck driver was injured.

RELATED STORIES


Model Train Enthusiast Has Ashes Placed in Miniature Railway Car After Death


California State University Releases Active Shooter Safety Training Video


2 Dead, At Least 70 injured After Amtrak Train and Freight Train Collide

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s