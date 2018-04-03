ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – They never thought it could happen. A St. Petersburg couple is sounding the alarm after otters attacked their beloved dog.

It happened early Easter morning at their home that overlooks Boca Ciega Bay.

They heard a blood-curdling scream and found their dog clinging to life.

Marilyn and Jack Frieman moved here 40 years ago, drawn by the peace and serenity of the lapping waters.

But all that came to a crashing halt.

“My grandson came screaming, I mean it affected him so terribly. He was just crying and screaming and he was yelling about Bucky,” said Marilyn Frieman.

Otters had crept up into their backyard, and attacked Bucky, the couple’s 13-year-old Pappion.

Jack and Marilyn ran to catch a glimpse of the offending creatures.

“One got off the pavement, ran into the pool, jumped out of the pool and jumped into the bay,” said Jack.

They rushed a bleeding and badly injured Bucky to a 24-hour emergency vet.

But it was too late.

Now, the retirees only have photos of Bucky, his dog toys and his empty cage to remind them of the dog they cherished.

“It’s been shattering for me. Every time I think if it, I start crying,” said Jack.

But aren’t otters supposed to be care-free, lovable, playful animals?

Earlier this month, one attacked kayakers on the Braden River.

From the Frieman’s, this warning:

“I think that people should watch out for their pets, in fact, every time I see somebody with their dog, I ask ’em, ‘if you live on the water, please look out for that,’” said Jack.