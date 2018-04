GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Grove City officials have opened a shelter for residents who may be without power until Thursday due to today’s storms.

City officials are directing residents to the Evans Center at 4330 Dudley Ave. for assistance. They said it could be up to 36 hours before power is restored to some areas.

Anyone in need of transportation is asked to contact the city at 614-277-1859.

GROVE CITY STORM UPDATE 1 of 2@AEPOhio estimates it could be 24 to 36 hours to restore power.

A shelter for those in need is open at the Evans Center, 4330 Dudley Ave. If you need transportation, please call 614-277-1859. Please bring medications, no pets allowed. — GroveCityOhio (@GroveCityOhio) April 4, 2018

GROVE CITY STORM UPDATE 2 of 2

Please check on neighbors who may not have social media. A shelter for those in need is open at the Evans Center. Need transportation? Call 614-277-1859.

Weather reports indicate there is an additional storm headed toward Grove City with high winds — GroveCityOhio (@GroveCityOhio) April 4, 2018