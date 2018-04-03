Man killed in Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Reynoldsburg late Monday night.

According to the Reynoldsburg Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Hanson Street around 11:12pm on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Aaron Cusick, 32.

Cusick was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he had been shot multiple times.

Police are currently questioning three individuals as the investigation continues.

No suspect information is available at this time. No further information was immediately available.

