More than 500 overdose deaths in Franklin Co. during 2017

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A report by the Franklin County Coroner says more than 500 people in the county died from overdose deaths in 2017.

According to a preliminary report by Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi M. Ortiz, from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 there were 520 overdose deaths in the county. That is about a 47 percent increase from 2016.

Ortiz’s report says that fentanyl fueled the dramatic increase in overdose deaths.

Fentanyl related overdose deaths accounted for 66.5 percent of all overdoses compared to 2016 when it accounted for 40.7 percent of all deaths.

Overall, opiate related deaths in 2017 accounted for 81 percent of overdose deaths versus 75.3 percent in 2016.

The majority of overdose deaths in 2017 were males: 68 percent male vs 32 percent female. This is an increase of 10 percent in female overdose deaths from 2016: 78 percent male vs 22 percent female.

White males were again the majority of overdose deaths in 2017: 78 percent white vs. 20 percent African American vs. 2 percent other.

In 2016 it was: 79.6 percent white vs. 19.2 percent African American vs. 1.2 percent other.

The five zip codes with the highest number of overdose deaths continue to be 43207, 43223, 43232, 43211 and 43204.