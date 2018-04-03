New England Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Visits Fan Waiting for Heart and Kidney Transplant

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski fulfilled the wish of a heart transplant patient by surprising her in the hospital. 

Lauren Meizo, 27, was awaiting her second heart transplant and the football star and his brother, Gordie, paid her a visit after she made a plea on social media to meet him.

Meizo is a patient at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and has been inside the facility for 85 days. She is also awaiting a kidney transplant.

In her video, she said her “one wish” is to meet Gronkowski.

On Monday, the Gronkowski brothers came in to make her wish come true

She posted the news on Facebook. 

GRONK MADE MY WISH COME TRUE😉💋

Posted by Lauren Meizo on Monday, April 2, 2018

Rob Gronkowski and Meizo danced in her room and took selfies. He hung out in Meizo’s room for 45 minutes. 

Gordie Gronkowski also posted on social media, showing off some of the swag they brought for her. 

