CHATTANOOGA, TN (KRON/CNN) – A Tennessee police officer upstaged the Easter bunny with his dance moves!

Chattanooga police officer Michael Ampthor has clearly mastered the “stanky leg.”

His impressive moves delighted the kids, and the adults, ahead of a community Easter egg hunt on Sunday.

Officer Ampthor’s dancing even got the Easter bunny to join in.

The former Chattanooga Police Chief says the video demonstrates the department’s focus on community.