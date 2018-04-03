Ohio veteran told to remove American flag from yard

FRANKLIN, OH (WLWT) — Warren County resident Wayne Marchant served our country. He spent four years in active duty and another four in the Air Force Reserves.

“As a veteran, I wouldn’t think to erect a flagpole and fly the American flag would be something that I would have to get permission to do,” Marchant said.

Marchant moved into Franklin’s Renaissance subdivision nine years ago. He said then, the homeowners association gave him verbal permission to install the pole and fly the flag.

Last Friday, he received a letter from his HOA management company, Omni Community Association Managers, LLC, which said, “During a recent inspection, it was observed that a flag pole has been erected in your front lawn which does not comply with the community’s standards, which violates the Deed Restrictions and/or Rules, as such, the structure needs to be removed or modified to meet applicable standards; and to ensure compliance.”

At least one other neighbor with a flagpole in her yard received the same letter.

“I get incensed over it. It’s absolutely a strike against patriotic Americans. It’s not an offensive flag. It’s our country’s flag. What can be wrong with that?,” Moore said. “The homeowners association, in my opinion, is just totally out of line.”

Vietnam Veteran, Bill McAdory lives around the corner. He also flies the American flag from a flagpole in his front yard. He has not been told to remove Old Glory, but says if he is, it won’t be coming down.

“Flying it is what we do and it should be. For Every American citizen should be allowed to fly their flag,” McAdory said. “I can’t believe a flag, especially an American flag, would degrade the looks and the appearance of the property.”

Neighbors are rallying around Marchant, whose social media post about the flag had been shared more than 4,000 times by Monday afternoon.

Marchant said he’s had responses from every corner of the country.

“All over the country with the same message, ‘Don’t take it down,'” Marchant said. “I’m hoping that the HOA will change their minds.”

A representative of Omni Community Association out of Grove City said he has listened to Marchant’s complaint and will communicate his arguments to board members. The board will ultimately decide whether the flagpole stays or goes.

“If it comes down and they hold their ground and there’s no legal recourse, I’ll have to take it down, but the day my wife retires, we’ll be out of here,” Marchant said.

The HOA said flags may be displayed on flag staffs that are affixed to a home.