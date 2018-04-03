Active shooter situation reported at YouTube headquarters

KRON Published: Updated:

SAN BRUNO (KRON) – There is an active shooter at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, according to San Bruno Police.

Sources tell KRON4 that a woman shot her boyfriend.

City Manager Connie Jackson says they’ve received multiple 911 calls from YouTube reporting a shooting.

A witness told KRON4’s Gabe Slate that they heard 20 shots fired.

He also heard that a woman was shot and crawled into the Carl’s Jr. next to YouTube.

The headquarters is located at 901 Cherry Avenue.

A YouTube employee tells CNN she saw one person shot on the patio where they eat.

San Bruno Police tweeted at 1 p.m. to avoid the area due to police activity.

Employees can be seen walking out of the building with their hands up. It appears that the

Google, which owns the online video website, posted on Twitter that the company is coordinating with authorities.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

