Prince Philip Admitted to Hospital Ahead of Hip Surgery

Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital to undergo a hip operation.

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth‘s husband has been admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London Tuesday afternoon ahead of a previously scheduled hip surgery. The procedure is scheduled for Wednesday.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Philip, father to the queen’s four children, has missed several public events in recent weeks.

This past Sunday, the queen marked the Easter holiday at a church service in Windsor without her husband of more than 70 years.

The prince, who is 96, has largely retired from public life, but still makes royal appearances with the queen on occasion.

Philip has reportedly experienced heart problems in the past.

