GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — At least one person is trapped in a car after power lines fell over Hoover Road in Grove City.

It happened Tuesday as a line of strong storms came through southern Franklin County, prompting tornado warnings. Video from the scene near the Grove City Church of the Nazarene shows several poles snapped over Hoover Road.

Power crews are working to make sure everything is safe before people can get out of their cars.

Hoover Road is closed in the area.