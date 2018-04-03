Several South-Western City School buildings closed due to power outage

By Published:

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Several Grove City area schools are closed Wednesday due to storm-related power outages.

According to South-Western City Schools, the following buildings will be closed:

  • Grove City High School
  • Jackson Middle School
  • Hayes Intermediate School
  • Park Street Intermediate School
  • Buckeye Woods Elementary School
  • J.C. Sommer Elementary School
  • South-Western Preschool & the Bostic Center.

Power was knocked out in much of Grove City Tuesday when storms rolled through the area.

