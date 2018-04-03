Several South-Western City School buildings closed due to power outage

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Several Grove City area schools are closed Wednesday due to storm-related power outages.
According to South-Western City Schools, the following buildings will be closed:
- Grove City High School
- Jackson Middle School
- Hayes Intermediate School
- Park Street Intermediate School
- Buckeye Woods Elementary School
- J.C. Sommer Elementary School
- South-Western Preschool & the Bostic Center.
Power was knocked out in much of Grove City Tuesday when storms rolled through the area.