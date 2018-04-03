Spurned Wife of ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Undergoes Surgery to Improve Her Smile

While “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks’ estranged wife may have been disheartened to learn about his purported new child with Topshop heiress Chloe Green, at least she’s got great teeth.

Melissa Meeks, a mom-of-three, was outfitted with new veneers during a recent visit to Dr. Aamir Wahab of Beverly Hills, Calif.

“I think they look amazing,” Melissa said, admiring her new teeth.

The day of TLC comes amid reports that her ex is expecting a child with Green, 27.

“He’s not even divorced yet and you are already having another child,” Melissa complained to Inside Edition.

With piercing blue eyes and chiseled cheekbones, Jeremy Meeks became an internet sensation after his mugshot went viral, following his arrest for possession of a firearm.

When he was released from prison, Melissa said she was eager to have her husband home. Instead, Jeremy began modeling around the world, and hooked up with socialite Chloe Green.

Adding to the betrayal, Jeremy and Melissa have an 8-year-old son together, and although the former felon is now living a jet-set lifestyle, Melissa said the court has ordered him to pay just $1,000 a month in child support.

“Do I feel it’s right? Absolutely not,” Melissa said.

But, with her new veneers and various surgeries like a breast augmentation and nose job, her “hot felon” ex may not be the only one embarking on a modeling career.

Inside Edition went behind the scenes as Melissa posed for OnTheMarq, a line of figure hugging jumpsuits, proving she has plenty to smile about.

RELATED STORIES



Jilted Wife of ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Dishes on Her First Date in 9 Years





Wife of ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Reveals Anguish Over His ‘Betrayal’: ‘I Still Love Him’





‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks’ Wife on His New Relationship With Heiress: ‘It Wasn’t an Easy Pill to Swallow’

