Spurned Wife of ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Undergoes Surgery to Improve Her Smile

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

While “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks’ estranged wife may have been disheartened to learn about his purported new child with Topshop heiress Chloe Green, at least she’s got great teeth.

Melissa Meeks, a mom-of-three, was outfitted with new veneers during a recent visit to Dr. Aamir Wahab of Beverly Hills, Calif.

“I think they look amazing,” Melissa said, admiring her new teeth.

The day of TLC comes amid reports that her ex is expecting a child with Green, 27.

“He’s not even divorced yet and you are already having another child,” Melissa complained to Inside Edition.

With piercing blue eyes and chiseled cheekbones, Jeremy Meeks became an internet sensation after his mugshot went viral, following his arrest for possession of a firearm.

When he was released from prison, Melissa said she was eager to have her husband home. Instead, Jeremy began modeling around the world, and hooked up with socialite Chloe Green.

Adding to the betrayal, Jeremy and Melissa have an 8-year-old son together, and although the former felon is now living a jet-set lifestyle, Melissa said the court has ordered him to pay just $1,000 a month in child support.

“Do I feel it’s right? Absolutely not,” Melissa said.

But, with her new veneers and various surgeries like a breast augmentation and nose job, her “hot felon” ex may not be the only one embarking on a modeling career.

Inside Edition went behind the scenes as Melissa posed for OnTheMarq, a line of figure hugging jumpsuits, proving she has plenty to smile about.

RELATED STORIES


Jilted Wife of ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Dishes on Her First Date in 9 Years


Wife of ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Reveals Anguish Over His ‘Betrayal’: ‘I Still Love Him’


‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks’ Wife on His New Relationship With Heiress: ‘It Wasn’t an Easy Pill to Swallow’

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s