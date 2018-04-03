Stella Artois recalling beer that may contain ‘particles of glass’

NEW YORK (WTEN) — Stella Artois is recalling some of its beer after some packages of beer may contain particles of glass.

The company says the potentially-affected bottles represent less than one percent of the glass bottles in North America.

The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, individual Stella Artois bottles in “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the United States and Canada, and Stella Artois Legere 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

The recall does not affect other Stella Artois packaging formats, such as cans or draft or bottles of any other production codes.

Consumers who may have purchased the affected is urged not to consume the potentially-affected beer.

U.S. Stella Artois Codes

U.S. Stella Artois Légère Codes

Canada Stella Artois Codes

For any other questions or concerns, please call 1-855-215-5824 seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.