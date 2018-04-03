Stella Artois recalling beer that may contain ‘particles of glass’

WTEN Staff Published:
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 21: A general view of atmosphere at Chrissy Teigen And Stella Artois host Belgian National Day Celebration to kick off the launch of The Butcher, The Baker, The Belgian Beer Maker series at Financier Patisserie on July 21, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Stella Artois)

NEW YORK (WTEN) — Stella Artois is recalling some of its beer after some packages of beer may contain particles of glass.

The company says the potentially-affected bottles represent less than one percent of the glass bottles in North America.

The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, individual Stella Artois bottles in “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the United States and Canada, and Stella Artois Legere 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

The recall does not affect other Stella Artois packaging formats, such as cans or draft or bottles of any other production codes. 

Consumers who may have purchased the affected is urged not to consume the potentially-affected beer.

U.S. Stella Artois Codes

U.S. Stella Artois Légère Codes 

 

Canada Stella Artois Codes

 

See if you have a potentially affected product.

For any other questions or concerns, please call 1-855-215-5824 seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s