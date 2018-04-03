Storm damage reported in Grove City, Ohio

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Heavy storm damage was reported in Grove City after this evening’s storm front moved through, triggering tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings across central Ohio.
Ted Hart took the photos below of damage along Hoover Road near Hoover Crossing Way.
There is scattered debris all over the neighborhood from damaged trees and homes.
