Ted Nugent: Florida school shooting survivor ‘brainwashed’

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2013 file photo shows Ted Nugent performs at Rams Head Live in Baltimore. Nugent says David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting massacre who has become an outspoken advocate for gun safety measures, is "so brainwashed" he probably can't be fixed. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rocker Ted Nugent says a Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor who’s become an outspoken advocate for gun safety is “so brainwashed” he probably can’t be fixed.

Nugent says high school student David Hogg and his classmates are “not very educated” and “wouldn’t know an AR-15 from a pterodactyl.”

The longtime member of the National Rifle Association’s board of directors spoke Monday on the “Curtis and Cosby” show on New York’s WABC Radio, continuing a tirade against the students.

Parkland students say Nugent hasn’t seen “the tears” they’ve shed and want an apology.

Nugent defended Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who mocked Hogg online and lost advertisers. Nugent says Ingraham is “great.”

Ingraham later apologized.

Hogg says it’s “time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children.”

Hogg and other student activists haven’t responded on Twitter to Nugent’s latest comments.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s