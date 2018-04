MEMPHIS, TN (AP/WCMH) — Police in Tennessee say a convenience store clerk has been charged in the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter whose body was found near the store.

The Commercial Appeal reports Memphis police charged 28-year-old Anwar Ghazali with first-degree murder on Saturday.

The shooting happened Thursday, but police said Ghazali never reported the incident. According to WMC-TV, the body of 17-year-old Dorian Harris was found beside a home near the store Saturday.

Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said the teen was suspected of leaving the store without paying for a beer, and Ghazali followed him and allegedly shot him.

“It shouldn’t have happened like that. He was a child and that was an adult. He ought to have more responsibility than that and he’s running a business,” Effie Fitch, Harris’ grandmother, told WMC-TV.

Ghazali was being held in the Shelby County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has an attorney.