Top Spots: 10 best hiking and walking trails in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Wednesday is National Walking Day, and there’s no better way to get out and enjoy the beautiful hiking and walking trails right here in central Ohio.

The American Heart Association recommends adults take at least 10,000 steps per day, and a hike or even just a quick 30 minute walk is the perfect way to hit that goal. I asked NBC4 viewers where their favorite walking paths and hiking trails are in central Ohio, and here’s what they said:

Conkle’s Hollow

Conkle’s Hollow is considered one of the deepest gorges in Ohio. The Lower Trail is about a mile long and has some amazing scenery, including enormous hemlocks, rock formations and cliffs and a gorgeous stream. If you’re looking for a challenge, try the Upper Trail: It’s 2.5 miles long and offers spectacular views as you hike around the gorge’s rim.

Old Man’s Cave

Old Man’s Cave is one of the most popular natural attractions in Ohio. The cave trail itself is about one mile and will take about one hour to complete. The area also offers the 3-mile Gorge Overlook Trail, which leads to Cedar Falls, and the Grandma Gatewood Trail, which also leads to Cedar Falls.

Buckeye Trail

If you’re up for a longer, more challenging hike in Hocking Hills, check out the area’s portion of the Buckeye Trail, also known as Grandma Gatewood Trail. Depending on the route you take, the hike can be between 6 to 10 miles long and take 3 to six hours to complete. The trail begins near Old Man’s Cave and leads to Cedar Falls and Ash Cave.

Tar Hollow State Park Trails

Located in the small village of Laurelville, Ohio, Tar Hollow State Park offers four different hiking trails, so you’ll definitely find one that is appropriate for your skill level. The Homestead Trail is a 2.5-mile family friendly loop that begins at the Pine Lake Spillway and is perfect for beginners.

The Ross Hollow Hiking Trail is a 3.5-mile loop with moderate terrain. This trail also provides access to the hills of Tar Hollow.

If you’re looking for a challenging hike, take the Logan Backpack Trail, a 21-mile figure-eight route that traverses the difficult terrain of the park and forest. The park also offers a section of the Buckeye Trail. Just follow the blue blazes to hike it.

Dawes Arboretum

Newark’s Dawes Arboretum offers more than 12 miles of trails on nearly 2,000 acres of conservation land. Admission to the arboretum is free and the grounds are open nearly every day of the year. Viewers love exploring the Japanese Garden, a serene escape featuring a pond, flowing water, various trees and shrubs, and much more. Pro-tip: Download the free Dawes Arboretum app, available for iOS and Android devices, before your visit for interactive maps.

Chestnut Ridge Metro Park

Chestnut Ridge is the first ridge in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. The park offers four hiking trails at various difficulty levels. The Milkweed Trail is perfect for beginners and is just over a half-mile long. Homesite Trail is just under a half-mile with moderate-to-difficult terrain through the woods and fields. The 1-mile Homestead Trail is a moderate-to-difficult hike along the edge of a high meadow, across a stream and through the woods. The Ridge Trail is a 1-mile moderate-to-difficult trek that includes a 150-foot ascent through the woods to the top of the ridge.

Char-Mar Ridge Park

Located in Genoa Township, Char-Mar Ridge Park features The Glacier Ridge Trail, a 1.7-mile gravel trail that winds through forested ravines and wooded wetlands. Char-Mar Ridge is a preservation park, so you are likely to see signs of deer, beavers, squirrels, coyotes, raccoons and a variety of birds and wildflowers.

Highbanks Metro Park

If you’re looking for hiking in the Lewis Center area, look no further than Highbanks Metro Park. The park offers 10 different trails to explore, ranging from paved, easy trails to gravel or grass and dirt difficult trails. Hikers love the Overlook Trail: a 2.3-mile long gravel trail perfect for those looking for a little challenge. Plus, it goes to an observation deck where you can take in the scenery from 100 feet above the Olentangy River.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

Located off of State Route 161 in northeast Columbus, Blendon Woods is another Columbus-area favorite for casual hikers and walkers. The park offers seven trails, including the visitor favorite, Sugarbush Trail. Sugarbush Trail is a 2-mile grass trail, appropriate for moderate to difficult skill levels. It passes through wood and opens into a meadow. It’s also great for cross-country skiing in the winter.

Alum Creek State Park

Alum Creek State Park is another great option for hiking close to the Capital City. The park offers four hiking trails, ranging from two easy, 1.5 mile trails to two longer moderate-difficulty trails. Viewers love the Rocks to Roots Trail: a 4-mile trail that winds along the banks of Alum Creek. The trail is a favorite for trail runners.