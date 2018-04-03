Tornado Watch in effect for central Ohio until 8pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8:00pm for Ross, Pike, Licking, Union, Fayette, Logan, Hardin, Pickaway, Delaware, Madison, Franklin, Fairfield, and Hocking Counties.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the National WEather Service increased the severe storm threat over most of central Ohio. The Storm Prediction Center now shows a moderate risk of severe eather southwest of Columbus, including Dayton and Cincinnati.

The threat for large hail and a few isolated tornadoes has increased for late this afternoon and evening.