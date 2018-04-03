Videos and photos show storms move across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Social media photos and videos show severe weather moving through Central Ohio
Photos shared by several NBC4 viewers show dark ominous skies and a dropping wall cloud.
PHOTOS: 4/3/18 Tornado warnings
PHOTOS: 4/3/18 Tornado warnings x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: 4/3/18 Tornado warnings
-
PHOTOS: Villanova wins national title
-
PHOTOS: Bank Robbery
-
Indians fall to Mariners 5-4
-
Nationals beat Reds 13-7
-
Cleveland Indians beat Seattle Mariners
-
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Canucks
-
PHOTOS: Louisville vs. Mississippi State
-
PHOTOS: Meth arrests
-
PHOTOS: Meth arrests
Video shared on Twitter by Matt Bruning shows the wall cloud in the distance as hail falls on cars in southern Franklin County.
Tammy Cooper and Roger Duty sent photos showing two angles of the wall cloud in northern Pickaway County and southern Franklin County.
Video and photos from the Bowen Family in Orient show yet another angle of the supercell and wall cloud.