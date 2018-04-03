White House Easter Bunny Revealed: Man Behind the Mask Identified as Trump’s Naval Attache

The person who stole the show as the Easter bunny during Monday’s White House Easter Egg Roll has been revealed.

Commander Richard I. Lawlor of the United States Navy is the man who donned the costume on the South Lawn.

When he’s not in the costume, he serves as the president’s naval attaché.

The rabbit stole the show with his “OMG” expression as President Trump and the first lady greeted guests.

Twitter went nuts over the bunny’s facial expression.



“Could they have found a more shocked looking bunny?” read one tweet

Following the event, the first lady tweeted a special “thank you”” to all of the volunteers who helped make the event a success.

Loved seeing everyone at the @WhiteHouse for this year’s #EggRoll2018! Thank you to all the hard-working volunteers who helped decorate over the weekend. #EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/j3zP9Td93I — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 2, 2018

Monday marked the 140th anniversary of the Easter Egg Roll at the White House. The event first took place in 1878 under the administration of Rutherford B. Hayes.

